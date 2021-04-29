Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 434,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,773 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Weyerhaeuser worth $14,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 18,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $39.77 on Thursday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.00 and a beta of 1.96.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.36%.

WY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.38.

In related news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $770,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

