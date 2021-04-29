Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Sets New 1-Year High at $95.94

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $95.94 and last traded at $95.87, with a volume of 533 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.71.

DIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.80.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.42 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.50.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.28). Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 17.91% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 10,592 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $832,107.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,666,414.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,114 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $91,548.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,068.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,206,301. 2.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

About Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN)

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.