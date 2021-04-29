Diodes (DIOD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Diodes to post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $350.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.80 million. Diodes had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.95%. On average, analysts expect Diodes to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD opened at $79.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Diodes has a 52 week low of $40.34 and a 52 week high of $91.02.

In other Diodes news, SVP Julie Holland sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total transaction of $250,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,115,056.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.87, for a total transaction of $331,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,975,765.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 230,546 shares of company stock valued at $19,281,613. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DIOD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Diodes from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

