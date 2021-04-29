Discovery, Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) – Analysts at Barrington Research raised their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Discovery in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.82.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

DISCA has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.48.

Shares of DISCA stock opened at $37.49 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.87. Discovery has a 52 week low of $18.56 and a 52 week high of $78.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DISCA. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 232.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery during the first quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Discovery news, CAO Lori C. Locke sold 1,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $95,103.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,673.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean-Briac Perrette sold 93,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total value of $5,511,845.10. Insiders have sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock worth $73,889,344 over the last three months. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

