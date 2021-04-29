Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Lifted to “Neutral” at UBS Group

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $38.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $46.00. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DISCA. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of Discovery from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.48.

Get Discovery alerts:

Shares of DISCA stock opened at $37.49 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.87. The company has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. Discovery has a twelve month low of $18.56 and a twelve month high of $78.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Discovery will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Discovery news, Director Kenneth W. Lowe sold 393,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $16,944,477.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,297,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,798,808.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 30,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total transaction of $1,584,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock worth $73,889,344. Corporate insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DISCA. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Discovery by 232.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Discovery by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.