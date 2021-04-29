Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.40 EPS

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share.

Shares of DISCA stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.90. 620,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,488,488. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Discovery has a 52-week low of $18.56 and a 52-week high of $78.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Discovery from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.48.

In other news, insider Adria Alpert-Romm sold 15,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $717,172.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,735.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider David Leavy sold 66,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $3,697,579.20. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock valued at $73,889,344. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

