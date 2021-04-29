DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Shares Gap Up to $50.26

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $50.26, but opened at $53.90. DMC Global shares last traded at $53.40, with a volume of 194 shares traded.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of DMC Global from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of DMC Global from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $850.07 million, a P/E ratio of -133.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.50.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $55.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.30 million. DMC Global had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert A. Cohen sold 7,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $458,651.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,444.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Antoine Nobili sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total value of $209,612.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,438 shares of company stock valued at $2,107,577. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in DMC Global by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,339,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,171,000 after purchasing an additional 164,253 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the 4th quarter valued at $2,816,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in DMC Global by 198.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 42,681 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 342,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,804,000 after acquiring an additional 41,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in DMC Global by 323.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 38,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 29,537 shares during the period.

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

