Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) Short Interest Down 60.4% in April

Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a drop of 60.4% from the March 31st total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DNHBY shares. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Dnb Asa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of DNHBY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.47. 31,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,991. Dnb Asa has a 12-month low of $10.77 and a 12-month high of $22.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The company has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.56.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Dnb Asa’s previous annual dividend of $0.77. This represents a dividend yield of 4.12%. Dnb Asa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.76%.

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, investment accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, mutual funds, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

