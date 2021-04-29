Dock (DOCK) Trading 45.1% Higher Over Last Week

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. During the last week, Dock has traded 45.1% higher against the dollar. Dock has a total market cap of $72.71 million and $13.26 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dock coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000198 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dock alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00067815 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.56 or 0.00079576 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00020310 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001870 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.69 or 0.00079812 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.64 or 0.00818239 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.26 or 0.00097715 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Dock Coin Profile

Dock (CRYPTO:DOCK) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 853,145,435 coins and its circulating supply is 686,421,088 coins. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dock’s official message board is blog.dock.io . Dock’s official website is dock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Dock Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.