Doctors Coin (DRS) Price Tops $0.75 on Major Exchanges

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. Over the last week, Doctors Coin has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. Doctors Coin has a market cap of $172.07 million and $5.03 million worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Doctors Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.75 or 0.00001411 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00076051 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003543 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000035 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004869 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000299 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000098 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Doctors Coin

Doctors Coin (DRS) is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 coins. Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees . Doctors Coin’s official website is drscoin.net . The official message board for Doctors Coin is t.me/beautypaycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Doctors Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Doctors Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Doctors Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

