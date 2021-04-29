DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Westwood Management Corp IL

Westwood Management Corp IL lessened its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,958 shares during the quarter. DocuSign makes up 0.9% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $10,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in DocuSign by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 1,895.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 19,709 shares in the last quarter. AMS Capital Ltda purchased a new position in DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at $16,017,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign stock traded down $8.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $223.77. 54,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,086,250. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.71 and a fifty-two week high of $290.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.86 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. DocuSign’s revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DOCU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.64.

In other DocuSign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total transaction of $1,541,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 144,309 shares in the company, valued at $29,654,056.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total transaction of $81,851,143.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,660,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,318,148.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 393,031 shares of company stock valued at $90,008,534. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

