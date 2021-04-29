DogeCash Market Cap Achieves $1.97 Million (DOGEC)

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 29th. In the last seven days, DogeCash has traded up 34.6% against the US dollar. One DogeCash coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000249 BTC on major exchanges. DogeCash has a market capitalization of $1.97 million and approximately $2,465.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00038471 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004505 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001016 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000035 BTC.

DogeCash Profile

DogeCash (DOGEC) is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 14,774,572 coins. DogeCash’s official message board is steemit.com/@dogecash . DogeCash’s official website is dogec.io . DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DogeCash™ is a project where people from every corner of the world work together towards a common goal: Developing an ecosystem of services backed by a top-notch cryptocurrency that belongs not only to a few but, to every single investor involved. “

Buying and Selling DogeCash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DogeCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DogeCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

