Dogecoin (DOGE) One Day Trading Volume Hits $8.33 Billion

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. Dogecoin has a market cap of $39.57 billion and $8.33 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dogecoin has traded 16.4% higher against the dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000562 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $258.28 or 0.00474907 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004263 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 36% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000900 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 129,389,738,589 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

