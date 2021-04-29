Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Up 43.2% Over Last Week

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. Over the last week, Dogecoin has traded up 43.2% against the US dollar. Dogecoin has a market cap of $40.11 billion and $4.62 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000578 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $258.15 or 0.00481183 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004344 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 100.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00006510 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000683 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 129,389,738,589 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

