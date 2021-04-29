Doki Doki Finance Reaches One Day Volume of $53,318.00 (DOKI)

Doki Doki Finance (CURRENCY:DOKI) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. In the last week, Doki Doki Finance has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar. Doki Doki Finance has a total market cap of $11.91 million and approximately $53,318.00 worth of Doki Doki Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Doki Doki Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $239.71 or 0.00447154 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Doki Doki Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.39 or 0.00067890 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00020543 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001865 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00078407 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.13 or 0.00832198 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.71 or 0.00098319 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Doki Doki Finance Profile

DOKI is a coin. Its launch date was October 9th, 2020. Doki Doki Finance’s total supply is 49,997 coins and its circulating supply is 49,668 coins. Doki Doki Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@dokidoki.finance . Doki Doki Finance’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Doki Doki Finance is dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. DOKI is the ecosystem token of Doki Doki Finance and can be used to stake and earn rewards in its Dstake pools. “

Doki Doki Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doki Doki Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Doki Doki Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Doki Doki Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Doki Doki Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Doki Doki Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.