Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.34 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to announce $6.34 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.25 billion and the highest is $6.45 billion. Dollar Tree reported sales of $6.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full year sales of $26.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.77 billion to $26.30 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $27.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.73 billion to $27.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

DLTR has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.11.

In related news, Chairman Bob Sasser sold 13,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,555,639.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at $139,256.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $403,647.66. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,496 shares of company stock worth $3,787,911. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 170.1% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DLTR opened at $114.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.28. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $72.12 and a 52 week high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 3rd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

