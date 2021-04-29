Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Acquired by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Domino’s Pizza worth $11,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,406,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $539,274,000 after buying an additional 675,466 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,581,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,373,394,000 after buying an additional 481,686 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,108,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $283,431,000 after purchasing an additional 151,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 318,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $122,053,000 after purchasing an additional 94,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DPZ traded up $7.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $411.61. The stock had a trading volume of 25,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,151. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $319.71 and a 52 week high of $435.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $378.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $380.84.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by ($0.33). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.82.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

