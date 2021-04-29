Domtar (UFS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Domtar (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.79 per share for the quarter.
Domtar (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.52 billion.
Shares of TSE UFS opened at C$49.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$47.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$41.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.35. Domtar has a 1 year low of C$25.29 and a 1 year high of C$51.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.64, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UFS. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Domtar to C$34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Domtar to C$35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Domtar to C$39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.
About Domtar
Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.
