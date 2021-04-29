Donegal Group Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share (NASDAQ:DGICA)

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) – Boenning Scattergood dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Donegal Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Donegal Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of DGICA stock opened at $15.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $467.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44. Donegal Group has a twelve month low of $12.38 and a twelve month high of $16.48.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Donegal Group had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 6.71%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is 59.41%.

In other Donegal Group news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.85 per share, with a total value of $1,113,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,342,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,588,976.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Donegal Group in the first quarter worth $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Donegal Group by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Donegal Group in the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Donegal Group by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Donegal Group by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 16,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 32.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance.

