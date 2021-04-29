Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This is a boost from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Donegal Group has increased its dividend by 6.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 18 years. Donegal Group has a dividend payout ratio of 46.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Donegal Group to earn $0.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.1%.

Get Donegal Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DGICA opened at $15.44 on Thursday. Donegal Group has a 12-month low of $12.38 and a 12-month high of $16.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.46 million and a PE ratio of 8.44.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Donegal Group had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 10.77%. On average, equities analysts predict that Donegal Group will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

In other Donegal Group news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 75,000 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.85 per share, with a total value of $1,113,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,342,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,588,976.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.