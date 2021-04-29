Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1425 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This is a boost from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.
Donegal Group has increased its dividend payment by 7.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. Donegal Group has a dividend payout ratio of 41.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
DGICB opened at $15.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $458.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of -0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.96. Donegal Group has a one year low of $10.72 and a one year high of $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.
Donegal Group Company Profile
Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance.
