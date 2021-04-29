Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1425 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This is a boost from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Donegal Group has increased its dividend payment by 7.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. Donegal Group has a dividend payout ratio of 41.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

DGICB opened at $15.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $458.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of -0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.96. Donegal Group has a one year low of $10.72 and a one year high of $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $193.78 million for the quarter. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 6.71%.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance.

