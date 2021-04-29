Donut (DONUT) Trading 22.3% Lower Over Last Week

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. During the last week, Donut has traded 22.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Donut has a total market cap of $2.05 million and $159,560.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Donut coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0171 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00067050 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.39 or 0.00293374 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $608.35 or 0.01133939 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00027218 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.00 or 0.00725086 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53,796.07 or 1.00273949 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Donut

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Donut Coin Trading

