Donut Trading Down 26.5% This Week (DONUT)

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 29th. One Donut coin can now be purchased for $0.0190 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Donut has traded down 26.5% against the US dollar. Donut has a total market cap of $2.29 million and $183,468.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.31 or 0.00063078 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $150.44 or 0.00276616 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004468 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $599.80 or 0.01102861 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00026518 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $388.66 or 0.00714635 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,480.09 or 1.00173176 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Donut Coin Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Donut Coin Trading

