DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Trading Down 9.6%

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) traded down 9.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $146.00 and last traded at $146.86. 58,151 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,061,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.45.

DASH has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on DoorDash from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on DoorDash from $157.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.12.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.57.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.88 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DoorDash news, insider Keith Yandell sold 162,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $21,136,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total value of $366,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 477,792 shares of company stock valued at $63,753,923.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Nellore Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

