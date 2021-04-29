Dora Factory Price Up 16.8% This Week (DORA)

Dora Factory (CURRENCY:DORA) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. Dora Factory has a total market cap of $41.33 million and $14.64 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dora Factory coin can now be purchased for $27.24 or 0.00050773 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Dora Factory has traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.55 or 0.00068125 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00020190 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001864 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.49 or 0.00081057 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $438.45 or 0.00817233 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.53 or 0.00097919 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Dora Factory Coin Profile

Dora Factory (DORA) is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,517,334 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

Dora Factory Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dora Factory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dora Factory should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dora Factory using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

