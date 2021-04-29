Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) to announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the lowest is $0.94. Dorman Products posted earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 119.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full-year earnings of $4.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $5.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dorman Products.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.04. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $288.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Dorman Products’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

In other Dorman Products news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 5,000 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $551,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,475.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 213.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Dorman Products during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Dorman Products during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DORM traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.25. 2,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,013. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.49 and its 200-day moving average is $97.34. Dorman Products has a 52 week low of $59.59 and a 52 week high of $113.13.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

