DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Trading Down 8.4%

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) shares traded down 8.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.55 and last traded at $9.61. 107,594 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,470,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.49.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. 86 Research upgraded DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded DouYu International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. DouYu International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.78.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.36 and a 200 day moving average of $13.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.05.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.33). DouYu International had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOYU. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in DouYu International in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Shen Neil Nanpeng acquired a new position in DouYu International in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in DouYu International during the third quarter worth about $92,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in DouYu International during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in DouYu International during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. 15.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU)

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

