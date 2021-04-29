DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU) Shares Down 0.5%

DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU) shares fell 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 74.20 ($0.97) and last traded at GBX 76 ($0.99). 27,279 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 181,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 76.40 ($1.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,992.22, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 71.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 50.41.

About DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU)

DP Eurasia N.V. operates corporate-owned and franchised stores under the Domino's Pizza brand in Turkey, Russia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia. The company offers pizza delivery and takeaway services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 771 stores, including 550 franchised stores and 221 corporate-owned stores.

