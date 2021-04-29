DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.50) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for DraftKings’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.81) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.29). DraftKings posted earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 177.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DraftKings will report full-year earnings of ($1.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.01) to ($1.10). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($1.06). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DraftKings.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.04 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in DraftKings by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,386,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,623,000 after purchasing an additional 195,424 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,224,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,362,000 after buying an additional 2,980,635 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,382,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,497,000 after buying an additional 1,747,764 shares during the period. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 2,251,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,100,000 after buying an additional 322,459 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,087,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,198,000 after buying an additional 484,468 shares during the period. 46.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DKNG stock traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,493,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,796,000. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.39 and a 200-day moving average of $54.36. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $18.88 and a twelve month high of $74.38.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DraftKings (DKNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.