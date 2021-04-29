Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:DGNR) Short Interest Up 109.5% in April

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:DGNR) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,400 shares, a growth of 109.5% from the March 31st total of 98,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 779,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE DGNR traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.29. 192,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,718. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.42. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $16.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth about $2,922,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities during the fourth quarter worth about $733,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities during the fourth quarter worth about $4,325,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities during the fourth quarter worth about $199,000.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

