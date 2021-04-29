DragonVein 1-Day Volume Tops $4.84 Million (DVC)

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. During the last seven days, DragonVein has traded up 17.1% against the US dollar. One DragonVein coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0938 or 0.00000177 BTC on exchanges. DragonVein has a market capitalization of $14.38 million and approximately $4.84 million worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52,977.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $870.84 or 0.01643807 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.49 or 0.00529448 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00063888 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001580 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003876 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DragonVein Profile

DVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,359,950 coins. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

Buying and Selling DragonVein

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

