DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Shares Gap Down to $10.57

Shares of DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.57, but opened at $10.29. DRDGOLD shares last traded at $10.21, with a volume of 930 shares changing hands.

DRD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of DRDGOLD from $19.50 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.29 million, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.2719 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.69%. This is an increase from DRDGOLD’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. DRDGOLD’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.46%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,500,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,507 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 67,141 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in DRDGOLD during the 4th quarter worth about $679,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in DRDGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in DRDGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.96% of the company’s stock.

About DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD)

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

