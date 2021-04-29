DREP Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $27.62 Million (DREP)

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. DREP has a market cap of $6.74 billion and $27.62 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DREP coin can now be bought for about $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DREP has traded 31.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DREP alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00068025 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00020121 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001864 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00080006 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $437.41 or 0.00815322 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.43 or 0.00097723 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00043541 BTC.

About DREP

DREP (DREP) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DREP is www.drep.org . The official message board for DREP is medium.com/drep-family

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling DREP

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DREP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DREP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.