Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $329.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.45 million. Driven Brands’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Shares of Driven Brands stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.50. 12,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,729. Driven Brands has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $35.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.38.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DRVN. Piper Sandler began coverage on Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Driven Brands from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays began coverage on Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

