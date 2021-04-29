Dropbox (DBX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Dropbox to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $504.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.12 million. Dropbox had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.47%. On average, analysts expect Dropbox to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $26.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.93. Dropbox has a fifty-two week low of $17.66 and a fifty-two week high of $28.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dropbox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

In other news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.59 per share, with a total value of $2,459,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total value of $56,781.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,027 shares of company stock worth $1,082,290 over the last three months. 30.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.