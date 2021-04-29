DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $133.62.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DTE. Evercore ISI upgraded DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target (down previously from $133.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

In related news, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $297,311.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total value of $124,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,498.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 171.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,712,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,895,000 after buying an additional 1,081,883 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,486,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,486,000 after buying an additional 120,574 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 220.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,129,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,108,000 after buying an additional 777,419 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 868,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,444,000 after buying an additional 374,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,545,000 after buying an additional 10,419 shares in the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE Energy stock opened at $136.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $92.39 and a 1 year high of $141.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.77 and a 200-day moving average of $125.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

