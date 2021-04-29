DTE Energy’s (DTE) “In-Line” Rating Reiterated at Evercore ISI

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)‘s stock had its “in-line” rating reiterated by analysts at Evercore ISI in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $140.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $134.00. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.50% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and set a $139.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DTE Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.33.

DTE Energy stock opened at $136.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.66. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $92.39 and a 52 week high of $141.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total transaction of $297,311.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total transaction of $124,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,498.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its stake in DTE Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in DTE Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

