DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 158.3% from the March 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DTF. Clarus Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income during the 4th quarter worth $168,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income during the 4th quarter worth $174,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in DTF Tax-Free Income by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the period.

DTF Tax-Free Income stock opened at $14.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.52. DTF Tax-Free Income has a twelve month low of $13.32 and a twelve month high of $15.18.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%.

DTF Tax-Free Income Company Profile

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

