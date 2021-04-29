Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) Price Tops $1.10 on Top Exchanges

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded up 13.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 29th. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.10 or 0.00002019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a total market cap of $34.39 million and approximately $4.40 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00063019 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.27 or 0.00278091 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004473 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $604.37 or 0.01111065 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00026923 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.82 or 0.00723986 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,478.84 or 1.00152476 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) launched on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.