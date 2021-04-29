DuckDaoDime Reaches Market Capitalization of $52.36 Million (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 29th. DuckDaoDime has a market cap of $52.36 million and approximately $865,106.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DuckDaoDime coin can currently be purchased for approximately $50.53 or 0.00094299 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DuckDaoDime alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.22 or 0.00067587 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.10 or 0.00295034 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $602.24 or 0.01123867 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00026934 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $391.14 or 0.00729935 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53,638.96 or 1.00098639 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Profile

DuckDaoDime’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,495,465 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,104 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here . DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

DuckDaoDime Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DuckDaoDime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DuckDaoDime using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DuckDaoDime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DuckDaoDime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.