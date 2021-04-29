Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 166.0% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

DUK stock opened at $98.57 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $77.58 and a 52-week high of $101.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

