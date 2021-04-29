Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 22.76%. The company had revenue of $258.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Duke Realty updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.650-1.710 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.65-1.71 EPS.

Shares of NYSE DRE traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.84. 1,578,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,931,924. The company has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.03, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.31. Duke Realty has a 52 week low of $28.80 and a 52 week high of $46.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

DRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.55.

In other news, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 34,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $1,482,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO James B. Connor sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $821,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,583.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 58,399 shares of company stock valued at $2,457,687 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

