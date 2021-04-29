Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DURYY) Short Interest Update

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DURYY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

OTCMKTS DURYY remained flat at $$8.64 during trading hours on Thursday. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.39.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DURYY. Berenberg Bank downgraded Dürr Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

