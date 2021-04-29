DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €40.00 Price Target at Independent Research

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) received a €40.00 ($47.06) target price from investment analysts at Independent Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DWS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.30 ($45.06) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €39.89 ($46.93).

Shares of DWS stock traded down €0.96 ($1.13) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €36.68 ($43.15). The company had a trading volume of 297,613 shares. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion and a PE ratio of 13.19. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €23.23 ($27.33) and a fifty-two week high of €38.84 ($45.69). The company’s fifty day moving average is €37.46 and its 200 day moving average is €34.80.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

