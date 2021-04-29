Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Dynavax Technologies to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 256.92% and a negative return on equity of 193.85%. On average, analysts expect Dynavax Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Dynavax Technologies stock opened at $10.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.35. Dynavax Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $12.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.34.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DVAX. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Dynavax Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Dynavax Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

In other news, insider Justin Burgess sold 2,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $26,267.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,221 shares in the company, valued at $10,842.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total transaction of $198,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 137,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,998.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

