Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 155.15%.

Shares of NYSE:DX traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.13. The company had a trading volume of 501,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,437. Dynex Capital has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $20.18. The stock has a market cap of $611.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.07.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.64%.

In other news, CEO Byron L. Boston purchased 1,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.35 per share, with a total value of $30,002.25. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,061,482.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Byron L. Boston bought 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,995.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 339,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,060,860.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 12,247 shares of company stock worth $219,971. Corporate insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jonestrading raised their price target on Dynex Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynex Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

