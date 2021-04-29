DZ Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF)

Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS KLKNF remained flat at $$6.55 during midday trading on Thursday. Klöckner & Co SE has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $6.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.47.

About Klöckner & Co SE

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

