DZ Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF)

Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS KLKNF remained flat at $$6.55 during midday trading on Thursday. Klöckner & Co SE has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $6.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.47.
