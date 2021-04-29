DZ Bank Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF)

Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

NEMTF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Commerzbank upgraded Nemetschek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nemetschek from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Nemetschek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NEMTF remained flat at $$71.85 during trading hours on Thursday. 39 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,725. Nemetschek has a 52-week low of $61.95 and a 52-week high of $73.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.97.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

