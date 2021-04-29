E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ETACU) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ETACU) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,910 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 40,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,388,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,458,000 after purchasing an additional 157,886 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $2,021,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,520,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,048,000.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition stock opened at $10.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.46. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $11.80.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

