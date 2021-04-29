Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 7,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 126,448 shares.The stock last traded at $55.18 and had previously closed at $53.97.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EGBN shares. G.Research cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Gabelli restated a “hold” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 10.81%. On average, analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 23.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,756,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,436,000 after acquiring an additional 121,242 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,033,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,703,000 after acquiring an additional 91,375 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $15,767,000. Davis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 290,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,985,000 after acquiring an additional 128,510 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,922,000 after acquiring an additional 13,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

